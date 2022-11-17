MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man on multiple charges of burglary, drugs and leaving a baby near drugs.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Summit Drive about some stolen items. After receiving a search warrant, officers found many stolen items from previously reported storage unit burglaries. They also found drugs and guns.
During the search, officers found a 2-month-old baby near drugs and returned the baby to its mother. Jason Secrest, 40, was arrested and charged with:
- Commercial burglary (x5)
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Chemical endangerment of a child
This arrest took place on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
