MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man on multiple charges of burglary, drugs and leaving a baby near drugs.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Summit Drive about some stolen items. After receiving a search warrant, officers found many stolen items from previously reported storage unit burglaries. They also found drugs and guns.

During the search, officers found a 2-month-old baby near drugs and returned the baby to its mother. Jason Secrest, 40, was arrested and charged with:

Commercial burglary (x5)

Possession of a controlled substance

Chemical endangerment of a child

This arrest took place on Wednesday, Nov. 16.