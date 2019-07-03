Babe Ruth World Series returns to Mobile after 37 years, more host families needed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in 37 years, the Babe Ruth World Series is back in Mobile. The last time it was here, in 1982, it was for younger players. Now it’s for 16 to 18-year-olds.

“I’m hosting this year, my friends are hosting too. We now need you to host,” said a Mobile man volunteering to host family.

It’s an amazing experience like no other!

“We’ve always traveled outside to go to the world series. to actually bring it to mobile and give an experience with mobile and show them what mobile’s about,” said David Todd, Host President of the 2019 Babe Ruth World Series.

In just 30 days, teams from all across the world will flood the Port City. And to match the excitement for the series, it’s going to require some top-notch southern hospitality.

“That’s what sets babe ruth apart from all of the other organizations. instead of kids just being in a hotel, they actually spend time with a local family,” said Todd.

The series starts on August 2. Teams will begin arriving as early as July 30.

“Two kids per house, per family. some families will do three or four, but usually, we try to keep it at two if we can,” said Todd.

The series needs about 75 host families. With a few weeks left before game time, they need about 15 more families to volunteer to host.

“There’s always people that help and it doesn’t just put one family out trying to get kids back and forth,” said Todd.

It may seem like a difficult task, “we felt that we were at home. always had us a great home cooked meals. always fed us breakfast. made sure that we were ready to go. I couldn’t thank him enough,” said a former player with the Mobile Rawdogs who previously stayed with a host family.

But it’s one that will be cherished for a lifetime.

“We’re still friends today. we travel back and forth to Ohio. they’ve been here for my son’s wedding,” said Todd.

Now, the Mobile Rawdogs will be the host team playing a team from China. So far, they have won 9 championships. This year, they are hoping to be the first host team to win a title, at their home field. For more information on how to become a host family, visit Alabama World Series. Or contact Vicki Hendrix, The Babe Ruth World Series Director at (251) 458-8195 and alabamaworldseries@yahoo.com.