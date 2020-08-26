B.C. Rain football player tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A football player at B.C. Rain High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, Mobile County Public Schools is isolating the football team and suspending the school’s games and practices for two weeks.

Full release from Mobile County Public School System:

A B.C. Rain football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution and for the safety of all of our players and coaches, Mobile County Public Schools is isolating the whole team and suspending B.C. Rain’s games and practices for two weeks. This means the Red Raiders will forfeit games against Cottage Hill Christian Academy this Friday and against Satsuma on September 4. The team has a bye week on September 11 and will play Elberta on September 18.

B.C. Rain head coach Lawrence Yelding has notified his coaches, his team, and the opposing teams.

“This is unfortunate for our team, but we have to teach them more than just how to be a football player. We have to teach them to do the right thing,” Yelding said. “As soon as we learned of this, we reported it to the people we were supposed to report it to, even knowing that we would have to sit out for 14 days. But you have to do what is right. As unfortunate as it is, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We have not lost our season completely. It’s just been sidetracked a bit.”

Yelding said he and the entire coaching staff, as well as several other players, went to an urgent care center for rapid tests, and they have all tested negative for COVID-19.

