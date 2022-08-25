MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who are seeking to get the Monkeypox vaccine will have another place they can go.

Those looking to get vaccinated can go to B-bob’s which is a bar in Downtown Mobile that caters particularly to the LGBTQ+ community.

Bar owner Jerry Ehlen said that he is partnering with the Mobile County Health Department to help those get the vaccine in a safe space for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“The CDC has indicated that the LGBTQ+ community is a target audience for the monkeypox,” said Ehlen. “This is a LGBTQ+ safe space. So we wanted to open it up to people of the community, so they have a safe place to go.”

Rendi Murphree from the Mobile County Department of Health said that people who engage in certain behaviors are at high risk of contracting monkeypox.

“Anyone is at risk of contracting monkeypox,” said Murphree. “But in the current outbreak, 95% of the people who are getting monkeypox are gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.”

Murphree also listed other ways to contract the disease such as; exchanging fluids, kissing, and having skin-to-skin contact with someone who already has monkeypox.

Even though Ehlen said that he wants the LGBTQ+ to have a safe space, his bar is not limited to those of the community. He welcomes anyone to come to receive their vaccine.

The Mobile County Health Department will be the ones distributing the vaccines to those visiting the bar. They wish to vaccinate at least 100 people.

People can get their vaccines at B-bob’s bar in Downtown Mobile on Sept. 1 from 4 p. m.to 7 p. m.

On Sept. 29, the MCHD will be there again, but they will only be giving the second dose. First-timers will not be eligible to receive the vaccine.