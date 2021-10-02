Azalea Trail Run returns after long hiatus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Azalea Trail run returns after a two-year hiatus. It’s a tradition that’s a vital part of the running community.

“Every year we’d have the road race that would just bring all these people out of the woodwork. It’s the kind of day where everyone is happy and you saw the spirit of the community come together,” said runner Michael Sinanian. The run was postponed due to COVID concerns and a lot of changes had to be made for 2021.

“We had to change everything because of what’s going on in Mobile, we couldn’t use the Civic Center because of vaccines and covid testing. We wanted to keep everything outdoors, broad street construction we had to change the course, new course, new venue, new time of year,” said Race Director Peggy Olive.