MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile tradition returns to great weather. Thousands of people flooded downtown Mobile for the 44th annual Azalea Trail Run. The morning began with the 10k. They also had a 5k and 2k fun run. This is a yearly tradition that some people look forward to every year. The Azalea Trail Run draws people from around the region.

“This is an awesome race it’s a flat race and a flat course and it’s always beautiful weather, nice people, wonderful timing people the ones who put on the race, they give great awards and it’s a great place to be on a Saturday morning,” said runner Sonja Dufrene. This year’s course started at Government and Royal Streets in Downtown Mobile. Continued construction on Broad Street made organizers map a different route to meet USA Track and Field standards.