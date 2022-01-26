MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The Azalea Trail Maids have accepted a limited role in next week’s Senior Bowl festivities.

According to Trail Maid officials, 10 Trail Maids in full dresses and 20 in running outfits will appear at Monday’s Welcoming Ceremony at the Battle House Hotel. Friday, Feb. 4, all 50 Trail Maids, in their dresses, will appear in the Senior Bowl Parade in Downtown Mobile. Saturday, Feb. 5, “a small number” of Trail Maids in dresses and running outfits will greet fans entering Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The Trail Maids will not be a part of in-stadium activities, including the pre-game and halftime festivities.

Last Thursday, controversy erupted when Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt called out Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy for not inviting the Trail Maids to the Senior Bowl game. The Trail Maids, known for their antebellum dresses, have been a part of on-field festivities at the Senior Bowl for years.

Last year, the Senior Bowl ditched its long-standing North vs. South format.

Dueitt called that move and the Trail Maids exclusion “woke N.F.L. culture.”

Tuesday the Senior Bowl announced the Trail Maids had previously accepted an invitation to the Welcoming Ceremony and that it was extending an invitation to participate in the parade and to greet fans outside the stadium.