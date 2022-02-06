MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite recent setbacks, the Azaela Trail Maids were back on the field Saturday for the Senior Bowl wearing their antebellum dresses.

On January 20th – members of the Mobile County Commission called out the Senior Bowl for not inviting the Trail Maids to participate in the game like they had in the past. Senior Bowl officials Cited ” a lack of space at Hancock-Whitney stadium” as the reason the maids were excluded. But after some back and forth, the girls were welcomed on the field. Saturday All 50 of the Trail Maids wore their dresses while on the field and welcomed fans into the stadium.

“There is just an excitement that they bring to this game and it truly is a part of the tradition, so I’m so thankful that we were able to work together to get them here today,” said Mobile City Council member Scott Jones. “Everything they do has a positive aspect to it in our community, they’re volunteering, they truly are the best of the youth that we have in this community.” You may see the Trail Maids at Mardi Gras Parades as we enter carnival season.