Azalea City Center for the Arts provides a place for virtual learning with certified teachers

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – With Mobile County delaying the start of classes in the fall, the Azalea City Center for the Arts is stepping up to help students and parents.

Christopher Paragone from the Azalea City Center for the Arts is offering a place for students to learn virtually with a group of certified teachers, including himself, to tutor and help students where needed. Paragone explains, “One, it allows parents to go back to work if they need to go to work. This is safe environment where their kids will be. But it also provides real instruction…real in person tutoring and assistance and instruction.”

The center is very focused on making this a safe place for students. They will have the students spread out in their 10,000 square foot facility in different classrooms divided by grade. They will also require masks and do temperatures checks and rigorous cleaning regularly.

After the students finish their school work, they will have different stations set up for the students to continuing learning such as puzzles, games, science experiments, and arts and crafts. “At 3 o’clock when the school day ends, if the parents need their kids to stay further, they can stay all the way up until 6 and they will get instruction in drama, music, singing, dance and gymnastics.”

The center has a few spots left before they reach capacity. Pricing depends on the age of your student and is as follows:

K-2nd grade: $125/week

3rd-5th grade: $75/week

6th-8th grade: $50/week

If you would like to add on the after school care, you add an extra $30/week. If they do hit capacity, they will have a waiting list. Head to https://www.azaleacityarts.org/ACADEMY for more information!

