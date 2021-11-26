Average gas prices in each Mobile County ZIP code

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Average gas prices have been on the rise across the country.

According to AAA (The American Automobile Association), the average price for regular gasoline in Alabama is $3.14/gallon as of Nov. 26. The national average is $3.39/gallon.

How do Mobile County’s gas prices compare? Check out the table below to see the average price of gas in your ZIP code.

Zipcode Average price per gallon (Source: Gasbuddy.com) 36505 (Axis) $3.199 36509 (Bayou La Batre) $3.155 36512 (Bucks) $3.14* 36611 (Chickasaw) $3.171 36521 (Chunchula) $3.169 36522 (Citronelle) $3.186 36523 (Coden) $3.126 36525 (Creola) $3.299 36528 (Dauphin Island) $3.249 36541 (Grand Bay) $3.249 36544 (Irvington) $3.091 36688 (Mobile) $3.14* 36693 (Mobile) $3.17 36695 (Mobile) $3.21 36615 (Mobile) $3.14* 36616 (Mobile) $3.14* 36617 (Mobile) $3.14 36618 (Mobile) $3.002 36602 (Mobile) $3.151 36603 (Mobile) $3.151 36604 (Mobile) $3.096 36605 (Mobile) $3.124 36606 (Mobile) $3.073 36607 (Mobile) $3.119 36608 (Mobile) $3.126 36609 (Mobile) $3.176 36560 (Mount Vernon) $3.151 36610 (Prichard) $3.151 36612 (Prichard) $3.29 36613 (Prichard) $3.092 36568 (Saint Elmo) $3.14* 36571 (Saraland) $3.121 36572 (Satsuma) $3.222 36575 (Semmes) $3.132 36582 (Theodore) $3.126 36590 (Theodore) $3.14* 36619 (Tillmans Corner) $3.058 36587 (Wilmer) $3.199 *No gas stations were listed

in this ZIP code on GasBuddy.com,

so the average price per gallon

in Alabama was listed

Earlier this week, President Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the United States’ strategic reserve, which could lead to the average price of gas to decline 10 to 15 cents. But some say that this would be a short-term fix.