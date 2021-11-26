Average gas prices in each Mobile County ZIP code

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Average gas prices have been on the rise across the country.
According to AAA (The American Automobile Association), the average price for regular gasoline in Alabama is $3.14/gallon as of Nov. 26. The national average is $3.39/gallon.
How do Mobile County’s gas prices compare? Check out the table below to see the average price of gas in your ZIP code.
|Zipcode
|Average price per gallon (Source: Gasbuddy.com)
|36505 (Axis)
|$3.199
|36509 (Bayou La Batre)
|$3.155
|36512 (Bucks)
|$3.14*
|36611 (Chickasaw)
|$3.171
|36521 (Chunchula)
|$3.169
|36522 (Citronelle)
|$3.186
|36523 (Coden)
|$3.126
|36525 (Creola)
|$3.299
|36528 (Dauphin Island)
|$3.249
|36541 (Grand Bay)
|$3.249
|36544 (Irvington)
|$3.091
|36688 (Mobile)
|$3.14*
|36693 (Mobile)
|$3.17
|36695 (Mobile)
|$3.21
|36615 (Mobile)
|$3.14*
|36616 (Mobile)
|$3.14*
|36617 (Mobile)
|$3.14
|36618 (Mobile)
|$3.002
|36602 (Mobile)
|$3.151
|36603 (Mobile)
|$3.151
|36604 (Mobile)
|$3.096
|36605 (Mobile)
|$3.124
|36606 (Mobile)
|$3.073
|36607 (Mobile)
|$3.119
|36608 (Mobile)
|$3.126
|36609 (Mobile)
|$3.176
|36560 (Mount Vernon)
|$3.151
|36610 (Prichard)
|$3.151
|36612 (Prichard)
|$3.29
|36613 (Prichard)
|$3.092
|36568 (Saint Elmo)
|$3.14*
|36571 (Saraland)
|$3.121
|36572 (Satsuma)
|$3.222
|36575 (Semmes)
|$3.132
|36582 (Theodore)
|$3.126
|36590 (Theodore)
|$3.14*
|36619 (Tillmans Corner)
|$3.058
|36587 (Wilmer)
|$3.199
|*No gas stations were listed
in this ZIP code on GasBuddy.com,
so the average price per gallon
in Alabama was listed
Earlier this week, President Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the United States’ strategic reserve, which could lead to the average price of gas to decline 10 to 15 cents. But some say that this would be a short-term fix.