Average gas prices in each Mobile County ZIP code

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Average gas prices have been on the rise across the country.

According to AAA (The American Automobile Association), the average price for regular gasoline in Alabama is $3.14/gallon as of Nov. 26. The national average is $3.39/gallon.

How do Mobile County’s gas prices compare? Check out the table below to see the average price of gas in your ZIP code.

ZipcodeAverage price per gallon (Source: Gasbuddy.com)
36505 (Axis)$3.199
36509 (Bayou La Batre)$3.155
36512 (Bucks)$3.14*
36611 (Chickasaw)$3.171
36521 (Chunchula)$3.169
36522 (Citronelle)$3.186
36523 (Coden)$3.126
36525 (Creola)$3.299
36528 (Dauphin Island)$3.249
36541 (Grand Bay)$3.249
36544 (Irvington)$3.091
36688 (Mobile)$3.14*
36693 (Mobile)$3.17
36695 (Mobile)$3.21
36615 (Mobile)$3.14*
36616 (Mobile)$3.14*
36617 (Mobile)$3.14
36618 (Mobile)$3.002
36602 (Mobile)$3.151
36603 (Mobile)$3.151
36604 (Mobile)$3.096
36605 (Mobile)$3.124
36606 (Mobile)$3.073
36607 (Mobile)$3.119
36608 (Mobile)$3.126
36609 (Mobile)$3.176
36560 (Mount Vernon)$3.151
36610 (Prichard)$3.151
36612 (Prichard)$3.29
36613 (Prichard)$3.092
36568 (Saint Elmo)$3.14*
36571 (Saraland)$3.121
36572 (Satsuma)$3.222
36575 (Semmes)$3.132
36582 (Theodore)$3.126
36590 (Theodore)$3.14*
36619 (Tillmans Corner)$3.058
36587 (Wilmer)$3.199
*No gas stations were listed
in this ZIP code on GasBuddy.com,
so the average price per gallon
in Alabama was listed

Earlier this week, President Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the United States’ strategic reserve, which could lead to the average price of gas to decline 10 to 15 cents. But some say that this would be a short-term fix.

