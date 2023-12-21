MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Avelo Airlines told the Mobile Airport Authority Wednesday that the company is temporarily suspending flights at the Mobile International Airport starting in March.

The last flight to Orlando International Airport will be on March 4, 2024. The airline is suspending flights at eight airports “as the airline evaluates and adjusts its marketing presence,” according to a news release from the Mobile Airport Authority.

“Avelo Airlines has made the difficult decision to seasonally suspend service between Mobile, AL and Orlando beginning March 4, 2024,” Avelo Airlines Communication Manager Courtney Goff said. “Several of our cities, including Mobile, tend to experience fluctuations in air traffic during the first half of the year.

“While we are temporarily suspending service, we are actively exploring options to offer seasonal service in the future. As previously mentioned, the first half of the year timeframe typically does have lower demand, we chose to utilize this time to lessen frequencies and seasonally exit so we’re in a good position for peak summer travel.

“This helps us have even better reliability and creates a better experience for our customers.”

The first Avelo flight out of Mobile occurred on May 31, 2023.