MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Avelo Airlines announced on Tuesday that they will offer nonstop service from Mobile International Airport (BFM) to Orlando, the only airline to offer nonstop service from Mobile to Florida. The Mobile Airport authority said last week to expect an announcement.

Avelo said in a news release that service will begin on May 31 to Orlando International Airport (MCO). An inaugural flight will lift off Wednesday. Regular service will run twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays on Boeing Next-Generation 737.

“Mobile – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy in the news release. “We look forward to introducing the Northern Gulf to Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service. Alabama represents the 22nd state Avelo will serve, and we’ll be taking flight from Mobile’s most convenient airport – which will make getting to Orlando easier and faster than ever. We’re excited to be the only airline in Mobile offering nonstop flights to The Sunshine State.”

How much will flights cost? Avelo said one-way fares will start at a $29 introductory rate.