Auto experts push for proper car care as more people drive for summer vacations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As COVD-19 restrictions continue to loosen, experts said more people are taking major trips, and they’re choosing to drive.

A recent study by the Out of Home Advertising Association said that 78 percent of people will be driving for vacation this year.

Experts say that’s due in part to the reluctance to fly during the pandemic and low gas prices.

John Murph with Mr. Transmission said that he’s gotten more business than ever before, especially now that the summer is here and more people are taking trips to the beach.

He said before taking those major trips, to make sure sure your car goes through a complete diagnostic—- getting the battery, tires, air filter and transmission checked out.

Murph said not taking the proper steps, can lead to thousands of dollars in repair costs.

“We have people who traveled on the way to the beach that didn’t do some of the things that we discussed, that ended up here for two or three days having a major repair that was costly,” said Murph. “Not checking fluids not making sure the battery was clean. Proper voltage, things of that nature. It’s super important. If you’re heading out, taking a major trip, have it checked out.”

Experts said the increase in travel on the roadways is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

