Autism Society of Alabama holding drive-through resource fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Autism Society of Alabama, Regional Autism Network and Department of Mental Health want to keep families connected during the pandemic by offering current materials and information at the Drive-Thru Autism Resource Fair. While staying in their cars, families will drive by and be handed a packet filled with useful materials and a snack for the kids. One lucky participant will find a voucher for a one-year free official autism acceptance license plate to be displayed on their automobile.

Complimentary reusable bags will include information on state and local resources related to autism safety, special education, therapy services and recreational activities. Angel Loewen, the Autism Society’s Program Director, understands the needs and challenges families affected by autism may encounter. “The Drive-Thru Autism Resource Fair allows the Autism Society of Alabama the opportunity to serve and share resources with those affected by autism in our communities during a time when many individuals and families are feeling extremely isolated.” Loewen said.

Date and location for the autism drive-thru fair Mobile — Saturday, Sept. 19 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Strada Patient Care Center Registration is now open and there is no charge. Participants will present their registration ticket at the drive-thru. Don’t delay as space is limited. Visit www.eventbrite.com (Autism Resource Fair) or email info@autism-alabama.org for more information.

“While many of our programs and services have taken on a new look due to the pandemic, we continue to be proactive in providing our families with pertinent information. Now more than ever, families are looking for ways to connect and enhance the lives of their loved ones affected by autism,” Executive Director Melanie Jones said.

The Autism Society of Alabama is a 501©3 with the mission to improve services for individuals

with autism and their families through education and advocacy.

