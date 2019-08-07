UPDATE: Two men shot, one killed in Prichard

Mobile County
UPDATE: Police say two men were shot Wednesday morning. Tracy Junior was killed. Another man was taken to University Hospital.

UPDATE: Friends tell News 5 the victim is 30-year-old Tracy Junior.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide on Grover Avenue.

A friend of the victim told News 5 a man was shot and killed.

The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Mobile County Neighborhood Crime Map.

News 5 is working to learn more about what happened. Authorities had placed more than two dozen evidence markers in the middle of the street as they investigated. The victim was inside of a car.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

