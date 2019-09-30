Authorities describe brutal attack in downtown Mobile McDonald’s parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re learning more about what police say happened earlier this month in an alleged attempted rape in downtown Mobile. Vincent Scott was in court today for a preliminary hearing.

A Mobile Police Officer testified Scott asked the victim for money inside the McDonald’s on Government Street downtown on September 4th. The officer says Scott followed the woman outside and jumped into her car, on top of the victim and tried to sexually assault her.

The state says Scott bit the victim’s nose, choked her and the woman sustained five broken ribs in the attack. A fire captain who happened to be there at the same time help break up the attack. The state says Scott ran off with his pants and underwear down and was arrested.

This morning a judge ruled the case should be sent to a grand jury.