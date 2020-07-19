Authorities confirm woman shot near Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue say a 30-year-old woman was shot near Old Shell Road and Acacia Street.
MPD say a man fired off rounds, striking the victim. She was treated and transported for a gunshot wound, according to MFRD.
The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. MPD is investigating.
This is a developing story.
