Authorities confirm woman shot near Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue say a 30-year-old woman was shot near Old Shell Road and Acacia Street.

MPD say a man fired off rounds, striking the victim. She was treated and transported for a gunshot wound, according to MFRD.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. MPD is investigating.

This is a developing story.

