Authorities confirm drowning in Mobile Bay near McNally Park

UPDATE (8:11 PM) — MFRD say the man was casting a net and lost it. He went in to to recover the net but never resurfaced.
After an hour long search, his body was recovered. Mobile Police will handle the case going forward.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The drowning of a 29-year-old Hispanic man was confirmed near McNally Park by Mobile Public Safety Director, James Barber.
News 5 is working to gather more information.
