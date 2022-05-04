MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy awarded Austal USA a $230.5 million contract to build a new transportation ship, according to an Austal news release. The new Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF 16) ship will add new capabilities to the earlier Spearhead class EPF, including spaces that can be converted into operating and postsurgical recovery rooms.

Austal USA has a track record building EPFs. In the news release, Austal USA said it “has successfully delivered 12 EPFs, on schedule and on budget.” Three more are under construction.

“Like the previously delivered EPFs, EPF 16 will benefit from the serial production of this program, resulting not only in a world-class ship but also providing assurance to the U.S. Navy that capability will be delivered on budget and on schedule,” said Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh in the news release. “Our reputation for delivering quality is a direct reflection of the commitment and dedication of our talented shipbuilders and suppliers.”

Construction of the new ships is expected to begin in 2022. Austal USA said they expect to deliver the ships by 2025.

Austal USA is working on several U.S. Navy projects. According to the release, “Austal USA is currently under contract to build additional EPFs, the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship, and the Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships (T-ATS) and is supporting Navy unmanned vessel programs leveraging its advanced machinery control system.”