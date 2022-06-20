MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA won a $128 million contract to design and build the U.S. Navy Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium, according to a company news release. Austal will build the AFDM in its Mobile modern steel panel line.

Austal won the Detailed Design and Construction contract on June 17 and announced it in a June 20 news release. It will be Austal USA’s second steel vessel program for the Navy.

“I am proud of our Austal USA team for developing a winning proposal,” said Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh.

Austal USA said the award “demonstrates the shipyard’s growing capability to meet the Navy’s needs for aluminum and steel vessels.”

The floating dry dock will measure 694 feet long, 157 feet wide and 65 feet high, according to the release, and will have an 18,000 long ton lifting capacity.

The design has features that improve operability and maintainability based on the company’s experience.

Murdaugh said “We are looking forward to providing the U.S. Navy with an exceptional floating dry dock using our lean manufacturing approach.

Austal’s West Campus has helped by also maintaining a similar dry dock at their repair facility.