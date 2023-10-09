MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA received its first order of components to construct a U.S. Navy Columbia-class submarine, the company announced.

The order is for fabrication of the Command and Control Systems Module for the Columbia-class program’s third ship.

The purchase order is valued at up to $12.8 million. It was issued by prime contractor General Dynamics for work from 2024 through 2027.

The submarine’s construction is the result of a partnership between Austal USA and Electric Boat supported by the U.S. Navy to expand the production capacity of the submarine industrial base.

Austal USA will construct and outfit the Command and Control Systems Modules and the Electronic Deck Modules for the Virginia- and Columbia-class programs.

“This order gives Austal and our employees an opportunity to demonstrate our continued commitment to the submarine industrial base and our partner, Electric Boat,” Austal USA Vice President of New Construction Programs Dave Growden said.

“We are proud to be a part of the Electric Boat team and to play a key role in such a critical program for our Nation’s security.”

This project began after Austal USA received an order from Electric Boat for three Virginia-class modules.