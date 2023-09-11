MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA received a $10.6 million order to manufacture and outfit three electronic deck modules for the Virginia-class submarine program, according to an Austal USA release.

Construction is set to begin this fall, and the modules are set to be delivered “by the middle of 2025,” according to the release.

The construction of the three modules is the result of the strategic partnership between Austal USA and General Dynamics Electric Boat “to take a strategic sourcing approach to expanding the production capacity of the submarine industrial base.” The partnership and construction is supported by the U.S. Navy.

“This order signifies the confidence Electric Boat and the Navy have in Austal’s talented workforce to maintain a steady production line building quality modules on time and on budget,” Austal USA Vice President of New Construction Programs Dave Growden said. “We are excited to play an important role in the submarine industrial base and about being part of a program critical to our nation’s security.”