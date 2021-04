MILWAUKEE, Wis (WKRG) -- After an injury-plagued 2020 season, Mobile's Josh Donaldson lasted less than a half-inning in Thursday's 2021 season opener before getting hurt.

Donaldson, batting second for the Minnesota Twins, hit a double in the top of the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers and pulled up limping between first and second base. He was removed from the game with right "hamstring tightness."