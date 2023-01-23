MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA is hosting a job fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Austal Way, according to a release from the company.

You must bring your resume and ID. All attendees will be entered to win a $500 gift card.

Last week, WKRG News 5 Anchor Peter Albrecht spoke with Austal following the company not being selected in April 2020 by the Pentagon to build a frigate for the U.S. Navy. Many were worried about the future of Mobile’s largest industrial employer.

Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh told Albrecht the company used a $50 million grant under the CARES Act to construct a state-of-the-art steel panel line.

After its disappointing failure to secure the frigate deal, Austal has managed to secure a number of contracts to deliver a variety of ships and projects.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Murdaugh promised.

Austal is now looking for 1,200 new workers to hire over the next 18 months, and is poised to remain a cornerstone of the Mobile economy.

For more information, visit austaljobs.com.