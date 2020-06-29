Austal USA delivers twelfth Independence-variant littoral combat ship to the US Navy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA delivered their 12th Independence-variant littoral combat ship to the US Navy. The future USS Oakland (LCS 24) is the second ship delivered by Austal USA to the Navy in 2020.

Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said “We’re so excited to deliver Oakland to the fleet. Every milestone we accomplish during these unprecedented times is a true testament to the extraordinary skill and dedication of our LCS team. An indication of the success of our efforts o minimize the impact of the pandemic. The efficiency at which we’re delivering these ships is nothing short of world-class.”

Five small surface combatants are under various stages in Austal USA’s shipyard. The USS Mobile is preparing for sea trials and assembly has started for USS Savannah and USS Canberra. USS Santa Barbra and USS Augusta are under the modeling stage.

More than 700 suppliers in 40 states contribute to the Independence-variant LCS program.

LCS is a fast, agile, focused-mission platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. The Independence-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.

Austal is also under contract to build 14 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels (EPF) for the U.S. Navy. The company has delivered 11 EPFs while an additional two are in various stages of construction.

LATEST STORIES