Austal USA awarded U.S. Navy $43 million contract modification for LCS post-delivery services

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA has been awarded a modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-2301) with a total potential value of $43,362,000 by the United States Department of Defense. This contract was modified to exercise the options for LCS Class design services, material to support LCS Class design services, and the Integrated Data Product Model Environment (IDPME).

“The continued award of LCS post-delivery services contracts reflects the Navy’s ongoing confidence in Austal to perform quality work throughout the life cycle of the ship,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said. “Austal’s post-delivery service and supply team’s performance will help continue Austal’s outstanding support to the fleet well into the future.”

Austal will provide LCS Class design services to all LCS ships and services may include program management, fitting out services, change processing, software maintenance, engineering, and lifecycle efforts. Austal will also maintain an IDPME that shall enable Navy access to enterprise LCS data management.

