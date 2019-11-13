Austal touts apprenticeship program for veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s biggest industrial employer is highlighting its new program for Veterans. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey stopped by Austal USA Wednesday morning.

The shipbuilder was touting its all-military-veteran apprenticeship class. The four-year program takes young men and women with a military background and trains them in the art of shipbuilding.

Ivey also gave an encouraging speech to employees about the company’s value to the state. Veterans in the program say they are proud to be on the path to a trade and career.

“It’s been a great opportunity because not many people know that coming out of the military it’s kind of difficult for a veteran to find a job and I was very grateful to find this apprenticeship with Austal,” said apprentice Chase Thornton.

The first all-veterans apprenticeship class started in May. It’s a four year program. First two years consist of primarily classroom training. The last two primarily train on the job.

