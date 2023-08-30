MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal Limited announced the resignation of its president and has appointed an interim president in a news release Wednesday.

Michelle Kruger, manager of the global support business, has been appointed as Austal USA Interim President. Current President Rusty Murdough has resigned from his position.

Kruger joined Austal USA about a year ago. Previously, she was the vice president of operations of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

“In the past 12 months she has also led the pursuit of future government and commercial business opportunities and post-delivery initiatives,” said Austal CEO Paddy Gregg.

The release said Austal will begin its search for a new president immediately. They are looking for someone “with shipbuilding and delivery experience.”