Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA and Saildrone are teaming up to build unmanned sea vehicles for the U.S. Navy.

The partnership means Austal will build Saildrone’s uncrewed surface vehicle, a 65-foot vessel designed for deep ocean mapping and intelligence. And as we’ve previously reported, these types of vessels can also be sent into hurricanes to measure wind speed and wave size for example.

Austal plans to start building the Saildrone Surveyor vehicles for the Navy in October. The company expects new jobs to be created as a result of the partnership.

Press release from Austal: