Austal employee tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

Mobile County

Mobile, Ala. – Austal USA officials learned this morning that a fellow employee has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.  The employee is reportedly recovering well at home.  The employee was working first shift in the Module Manufacturing Facility phase 2.  The employee has not been on campus since Mar. 16 except for a short time on Apr. 2. As per Austal and CDC protocol, we are quarantining others as required who worked in close contact with the employee and we have completed deep cleaning of the effected work areas. 

