Austal delivers 12th EPF ship to U.S. Navy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal USA delivered the Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ship USNS Newport (EPF 12) to the U.S. Navy in Mobile Sep. 2. Newport is the 22nd surface ship Austal USA has delivered to the US Navy in seven years, including three this year.

The Spearhead-class EPF, a 338-foot high-speed catamaran, provides high-payload transport capability to U.S. combatant commanders around the world and adds incredible speed and versatility to the fleet. The ship’s large flight deck, open mission bay and habitability spaces provide an opportunity to conduct a wide range of missions from maritime security operations to humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions. The ship’s flexibility also allows it to support potential future missions such as special operations, command and control, and primary medical operations. With its ability to access small, austere, and degraded ports with minimal external support, the EPF provides unique options to fleet and combatant commanders.

“We’re proud to be able to provide the Navy with this highly capable ship,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle remarked. “These EPFs play an important role in supporting our nation’s defense as evidenced by the multitude of significant missions EPFs have fulfilled globally since the Navy took delivery of USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1) in 2012.

“Austal USA’s incredibly talented team has done a fantastic job getting another ship to the fleet on schedule and under budget – something our employees, the Navy, our suppliers, and our community should be very proud of.”

Upon delivery of USNS Newport, two more Spearhead-class EPF are under contract with Austal. Modules for Apalachicola (EPF 13) are being constructed in Austal USA’s state-of-the-art module manufacturing facility and construction will begin on Cody (EPF 14) before the end of the year.

In addition to the EPF program, Austal is under contract to build Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for the U.S. Navy. Twelve LCS have been delivered, while an additional five are in various stages of construction.

