MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Austal has delayed its opening Tuesday due to cold temperatures and “potentially hazardous driving conditions.”

The Mobile facility will not open until 10 a.m. and the second shift has been canceled. A release from the company said they will “evaluate the conditions in the morning to determine if further changes to the schedule are required.”

The release stated another update would be sent no later than 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Any updates will be sent through text messages and posted on their Facebook page.