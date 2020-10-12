Austal Confirms: US Navy’s future USS Mobile (LCS 26) completes acceptance trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The future USS Mobile (LCS 26) completed acceptance trial in the Gulf of Mexico on September 25, 2020. LCS 26 is the third Austal-built ship for the US Navy to successfully complete acceptance trials in 2020.

Acceptance trials is the execution of intense comprehensive tests by Austal USA-led industry team while demonstrating to the US Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment.

Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said “I am proud of how the Austal team has come together again, in the middle of this pandemic, only a week after a Cat 2 hurricane made landfall in our backyard, completing another major milestone for one of our Navy ships – especially one so near and dear to us, named after our great city of Mobile, Alabama. This is proof of what happens when we work together with our Navy teammates to form an incredibly strong team that just gets the job done, and done the right way!”

The LCS is a shallow-draft, high speed, focused mission ship able to operate independently or within a group. LCS ships are designed to assert dominance on coastal waters and open ocean.

Images during LCS 26’s acceptance trial can be seen here.

LATEST STORIES: