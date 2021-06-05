Austal christens only ship named for foreign ally capital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With one mighty swing of a champagne bottle, Austal christens one of its newest ships. LCS 30 is named “Canberra” after the capital of Australia. Austal USA’s parent company is located in the “Land Down Under.” This is the only ship named for the capital city of a US foreign ally. It will be the US Navy’s second ship to ever bear the name Canberra and shows how close the two nations are despite being hemispheres apart.

“They’re extremely tight, we’re allies, we sail together, we participate together in planning and engineering and all those aspects and our sailors serve side by side,” said Rear Admiral Casey Moton. Originally the Australian ambassador and his wife were supposed to do the honors Saturday but flight delays prevented them from being at the ceremony. This is the 15th LCS built at Austal USA.

