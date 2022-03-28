SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — In honor of what would have been Aubreigh Nicholas’ 15th birthday, the Aubreigh’s Army Organization has teamed up with restaurants in the Semmes and Mobile area to raise money for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma research.

Both the City of Semmes and the City of Mobile declared March 28th as the Official Lemon Face Day in order to not only keep Aubreigh’s memory alive but to continue to raise awareness for DIPG.

Here are a list of the restaurants that are participating in the “Dine Out for DIPG” event.

Day Restaurant Monday, March 28 Hacienda San Miguel Monday, March 28 Yellowhammer Coffee Monday, March 28 Zaxby’s Tuesday, March 29 Briquettes Tuesday, March 29 Chicken Salad Chick Tuesday, March 29 The Noble South Tuesday, March 29 Semmes House of Pizza Wednesday, March 30 Flour Girls Bakery Wednesday, March 30 Judy’s Place Wednesday, March 30 Nixon’s Midtown Wednesday, March 30 Aztecas Thursday, March 31 Blaze Pizza Thursday, March 31 Lucky Irish Pub & Grill Friday, April 1 Clean Eatz Friday, April 1 Colonel’s Tavern Saturday, April 2 Iron Hand Brewing Monday, April 4 Taco Mama

If you go to any of these restaurants, make sure you mention Aubreigh’s Army.

According to the Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328 website, on Sept. 12, 2017, Aubreigh was diagnosed with DIPG. Two weeks after being diagnosed she started six weeks of radiation treatment. Aubreigh was accepted into a trial at a New York Hospital in January 2018 but when she arrived at the hospital to start treatment her new MRI showed too much necrosis from the radiation, meaning she was no longer eligible for the trial.

The Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328, Inc. was created to help provide funding to find a cure for DIPG and to help newly diagnosed children and their families with travel expenses, hospital stays and bills.

The DIPG website said 150 to 300 patients are diagnosed with DIPG in the U.S. every year. The average age of people who develop DIPG is between six and seven years old. The average survival rate after being diagnosed with DIPG is eight to 11 months.