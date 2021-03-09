Attorney says signs of trouble were missed in hatchet murder suspect

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office say Erik Perez broke into a home on Jeff Hamilton Road before dawn Saturday and killed 53-year-old Clinton Maxwell Phillips with a hatchet and shovel. Officials say the two did not know each other. Perez’s lawyer, echoing comments from friends and family online, argues the murder could have been prevented.

Erik Perez couldn’t even appear on video conference Monday, jail officials say he was being combative in the suicide wing. Lawyer Jason Darley says there were signs for days that Perez’s mental state was going downhill.

“We’re talking about someone who’s suffering from major mental issues, incoherent, hyper-religious commenting, he left notes around that were incoherent, almost babble,” said Darley. Darley says Perez is an army veteran who was seriously injured serving in South Korea in the mid-2000s. A severe head injury resulted in traumatic brain injury (TBI) and serious mental health issues.

“He probably should have been held by law enforcement I know that’s easier said than done but that’s what the role is this situation,” said Darley. Darley said first responders were called to the area of Jeff Hamilton Road twice before the murder for Perez’s unusual behavior but nothing was done.

“If they believed he was a danger to himself or others then they could have held him, he’s got a history of hospitalizations, a history of being held at a mental institution,” said Darley. He argues there are other veterans like him who need help

“Oftentimes we have veterans that have PTSD and other issues and this is on the far scale in the inability to assist these people,” said Darley. Perez is expected to enter a plea in court later this week. In court, a Mobile County Assistant District Attorney said this case could be a capital case. That means Perez could face the death penalty if convicted. He’s being held on a $190,000 bond.