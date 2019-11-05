Attorney: Charges dropped against teen handcuffed, allegedly attacked by K-9 at Shoppes at Bel Air mall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — All charges were dropped for a teenager who was handcuffed and reportedly attacked by a K-9 at the Shoppes at Bel Air mall, according to the teen’s attorney. 16-year-old Cameron Harrison was facing charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana 2nd, and resisting arrest after he was arrested following the incident at the mall.

Chris Stewart posted the news on his Facebook page:

“Great day for justice today! All charges have been dropped against Cameron Robinson who had a security dog let loose on him during a shopping trip at The Shoppes at Bel Air Mall in Mobile. To coverup this abuse he was charged with a number of crimes. But not anymore‼️Our team Justin MillerRodney Barganier will not rest until the mall takes responsibility💪🏾 #justice They were not going to ruin this young African American’s future with bs charges.”

Robinson, along with two other teenagers and their 20-year-old chaperone say they were at the mall shopping for clothes when they were handcuffed by mall security on June 22, and one was reportedly bitten by the mall’s K-9. Lawyers for the teens say Robinson accused a security guard of racially profiling the group, and the guard slammed the teen, who was handcuffed, to the ground and ordered the K-9 to attack the teen. Robinson’s lawyers say the dog bit the teen several times.

Mobile Police released the following statement with what they say happened next:

“The mall’s K-9 unit (dog) exited the vehicle and grabbed the juvenile biting him on his arm. The juvenile was then taken into custody. Once the juvenile was in handcuff he attempted to reach into his pants pocket. Officers check the juvenile’s pocket and found him in possession of marijuana. The juvenile was transported to the hospital to be treated for the bite. The 16-year-old was later transported to Strickland Youth Center and charged with (disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana 2nd and resisting arrest). Nathaniel Henderson, 20 was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.”