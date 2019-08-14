Attendance improves for lame duck BayBears

With ten home games to play in franchise history, the Mobile BayBears have already drawn more fans in 2019 than in 2018.

Through 60 home games, paid attendance at Hank Aaron Stadium this season is 78,758, according to the Southern League. Last year, the BayBears drew a franchise low 69,504 fans.

The BayBears are averaging 1,575 fans a game, worst in the Southern League, but only about 200 less per game than the Jackson (TN) Generals. If the BayBears maintain their pace over the final ten home games, they should draw about 94,500 fans for the year.

In their inaugural season, 1997, the BayBears drew a franchise best 332,639 fans. In their 15th season, 2011, they drew 210,956. By 2015, however, the BayBears were attracting less than 100,000 fans per season.

The BayBears last game will be Labor Day. The team will relocate to Madison, Alabama next season where they will become the Rocket City Trash Pandas.