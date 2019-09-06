Attempted rape suspect assaulted a woman in Downtown Mobile, witnesses say they are stunned

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vincent Scott is in Mobile Metro Jail Thursday night, accused of climbing into a woman’s car and sexually assaulting her in a downtown parking lot.

Police say this happened after she refused to give him money. Now, as he’s in custody a community is outraged that something like this happened.

“It was just crazy. We had a parking lot full of customers and people were in there eating their food, watching this lady get attacked,” said Raquel Murray.

Murray said words cannot describe the bizarre scene just a few feet from where she was working inside the Mcdonald’s on Government Street.

“She was getting in her car after she came out, from buying her food. When she got in her car, he punched her in the nose and just attacked her,” said Murray.

Vincent Scott is the man now facing nine charges, including attempted rape, sex abuse, and robbery. Police say once the victim refused to give him money, Scott pulled her pants down and got on top of her.

“It’s like he didn’t really care. People were watching him at 9:00 in daylight. It was light outside,” said Murray.

Scott ran but was later caught by police. News 5’s Amber Grigley spent the entire day at the Mcdonald’s talking to customers and employees about the incident. While Grigley was there, she saw police flood this same parking lot for yet another woman reporting she was assaulted in the area.

Caron Winston said there is a bigger issue when you see something you should do something.

“You see somebody do like that, we need to stand up as people and jump in it. If I was there I would have stomped him. I can’t see a dude do a woman like that,” said Winston.

“It was too many people there, just not to stop it,” said Murray.

While in custody, officers say Scott became combative and resisted. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.