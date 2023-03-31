One of the suspects accused in the Fall 2021 Ladd-Pebbles Stadium shooting is asking a judge to treat him as a youthful offender.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the suspects accused in the Fall 2021 Ladd-Pebbles Stadium shooting is asking a judge to treat him as a youthful offender.

Hezekiah Belfon, 21, was 19 at the time of the shooting in October 2021. He faces five attempted murder charges.

Under Alabama law, people under 21 at the time during the crime can ask for a youthful offender status.

His request will be reviewed during his arraignment hearing set for May 4. Police say the shooting was gang-related and left five people injured.