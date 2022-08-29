MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard.

According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an unknown man opened her door and demanded she get out of the car. The victim was able to drive away from the location.

Officers said a little while later they received reports of another carjacking. Beck jumped into the second victim’s passenger seat at a red light. The victim drove down Airport Boulevard before leaving the vehicle. The victim then accused Beck of getting out of the vehicle, assaulting him and threatening to shoot him before he left the scene in the vehicle.

Officers determined Beck was the man involved in both carjackings. A Mobile County deputy spotted the stolen car off of Moffett Road. Beck then wrecked the car and ran from the scene. He was later arrested, according to police.