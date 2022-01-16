Atmore family given some relief after arrest of 16-year-old suspect in shooting death of young father

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) –Members of a family in Atmore say they’re ready for what may be a long road to justice. This week Prichard Police arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly killing a young father in the parking lot of a popular restaurant in September. For the family of La’Craig Brown, the text message they got from a Prichard Police Detective Friday afternoon announcing the arrest– finally brought them some relief.

“Praising God, couldn’t believe it,” said the victim’s mother Kia Brown. While the recent arrest doesn’t bring their son back, family members say it’s at least a little closer to justice.

“It will give us some type of peace,” said Brown. It’s been anything but peaceful in the months since the shooting that took Brown’s life in the parking lot of Fry Daddy’s in September.

“It hurt, it hurt to see his mom like that, and dad, it’s like a piece has been taken away from us,” said the victim’s great aunt Brettschneider Staples as she described the family’s heartache. It’s a pain shared by many in Atmore who miss La’Craig Brown.

The case, shrouded in some level of secrecy. While a murder warrant for a 16-year-old had been out for weeks, police were barred from releasing the name publicly due to a recently enacted state law meant to shield the privacy of juvenile suspects no matter the alleged crime. Kia Brown feared that law made their wait for justice longer and wants to see it changed.

“They couldn’t say his name on the news, I didn’t know if he was in town or running, I thought it was going to be a long journey,” said Brown.