MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atlanta Braves named Mobile as a stop for their World Series trophy tour.

Following their historic season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. This tour includes Mobile, noting this city as a stop to honor the birthplace of the late great Henry “Hank” Aaron.

The announcement by the MLB says during the tour stop fans will have opportunities to take pictures with the trophy. Fans will also enjoy programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

Additional participating sponsors of the tour include Academy Sports + Outdoors and Ford. There will also be opportunities for giveaways and other fan experiences.

Other stops include locations in Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and other parts of the Southeast. However, Mobile is one of the only specific city that has been named outside of Georgia.

A specific date and time for the Mobile tour stop has yet to be announced. You can read more about the World Series trophy tour here.