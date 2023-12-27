MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Athey Road will be closed at Zeigler Boulevard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2024, so the City of Mobile can complete drainage and roadway construction.

The closure will not impact east or westbound traffic on Zeigler Boulevard, according to a news release from the city. A detour route will be made from Overlook Road to Middle Ring Road.

All activities are “weather-dependent,” meaning they could be delayed or rescheduled if severe weather is in the area.

The work is part of the Zeigler Boulevard Project, a $30 million project in one of Mobile’s “most highly trafficked corridors.”

The project, once completed, will alleviate traffic congestion.