ATF agents talk gun safety, security in Mobile visit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gun safety and gun security can lead to safer communities. That’s the message today from members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. ATF Agents visited News 5 to talk about efforts they’re working to fight crime.

Mobile fell short of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s goal of being America’s safest city by 2020. The city just landed in 54th place in a list of deadliest cities in the US according to FBI crime data. Members of the ATF say they’re focused on making sure guns aren’t used in crimes.

“It’s a problem for all law enforcement communities. Mobile like any urban city has its challenges, it has violence here and it’s being driven by firearms and other illegal activity,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

Earlier this year two-year-old Corey Davis Jr. was accidentally shot and killed when he got ahold of an unsecured gun. Like Mobile Police locally, the ATF says locking up firearms is an important part of gun ownership.

“Any time a gun is not being personally possessed, IE on your person and it should be locked up, there should be trigger locked,” said Agent Watson. Apart from gun owners, the ATF regulates gun dealers and needs sellers to keep close track of their inventory in case something bad happens.

“The easiest way to figure that out is poor records poor leads,” said ATF Director of Industry Operations Steven Kolb. “Say that gun has been used in a crime, and the licensee is not keeping records like they should that trace of that firearm may never happen.”