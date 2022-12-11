UPDATE: 8:40 AM: Mobile Police sent this update to News 5:

At this time, we can confirm officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 800 block of Dauphin Island Parkway. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Both male victims sustained severe injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and MFRD crews responded to a crash outside a popular convenience store on Dauphin Island Parkway. At least one person was hurt when a vehicle crashed in the parking lot of DIP Food Mart at about 1:50 Sunday morning. That’s near Duval Street and Halls Mill Road.

We saw at least one person being taken to a hospital. We don’t know what caused the crash at this point or how badly anyone was hurt. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back. This is a developing story and we will post more information as it becomes available.