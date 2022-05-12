MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed that first responders are on the scene of a crash on University Boulevard.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S University Boulevard at Cottage Hill Road. Four people have been taken to the hospital. One of the four has been arrested, according to officials. At this time, the extent of the injuries to the four people is unknown. Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid this area if possible.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.