Assault, DUI charges for woman accused of hitting Mobile construction worker

One arrested after hitting construction worker on Airport Blvd

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with driving under the influence and assault after Mobile Police say she hit a construction worker early Monday morning.

Around 3:28 a.m. police responded to Airport Blvd and McGregor Ave in reference to a person hit by a vehicle. When police arrived they discovered the driver was heading west when she hit a paving machine and the victim.

The paving machine was well lit.

MPD says the investigation uncovered the victim was working with a construction crew on a closed section of the road when the driver veered into the area that was being worked on.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD says they determined Alyson Hillsman, 29, was driving impaired at the time of the incident.

Hillsman was arrested and taken to Metro Jail.