Assault, DUI charges for woman accused of hitting Mobile construction worker

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
One arrested after hitting construction worker on Airport Blvd

One arrested after hitting construction worker on Airport Blvd

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with driving under the influence and assault after Mobile Police say she hit a construction worker early Monday morning.

Around 3:28 a.m. police responded to Airport Blvd and McGregor Ave in reference to a person hit by a vehicle. When police arrived they discovered the driver was heading west when she hit a paving machine and the victim.

The paving machine was well lit.

MPD says the investigation uncovered the victim was working with a construction crew on a closed section of the road when the driver veered into the area that was being worked on.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD says they determined Alyson Hillsman, 29, was driving impaired at the time of the incident.

Hillsman was arrested and taken to Metro Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories