Asphalt expected on Florida Street in the next three weeks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson expects asphalt to be laid on Florida Street in the next three weeks. He says the rest of the project including sidewalks and curbs should be done by November.

Mayor Stimpson toured construction Monday morning. He says the rain from Barry put the new drainage system to the test over the weekend and it worked well. Florida Street did not flood.

Construction on $1.8 million dollars in drainage improvements began in October. Business owners have been frustrated with how slow the progress has been.

“That’s part of progress. We get that. But it’s the days and days of no operation. There are more people on site today than we have seen in months,” said Ellen Maxime, COO of Adcock Properties.

There is a sign hanging outside Wimpee’s Floor Center that reads, “please pardon the city’s lack of progress.”

Mayor Stimpson said he understands the frustration and says this project has been a learning lesson for the city.

“We need to come up with different ways to shorten the disruption time for those business owners and those traversing the streets,” said Mayor Stimpson.

The mayor suggested providing incentives for contractors to finish work early. He also said they’re in the process of hiring a new Public Works Director. The mayor says he will work with the city council to find a way to make future projects less inconvenient for business owners.