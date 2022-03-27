MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a lot of pets saved. The national and Mobile chapters of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals–or ASPCA marked 200,000 shelter animals transported through their Animal Relocation Program with a flight from Mobile. The flight left just after dawn Saturday from Mobile and landed in Massachusetts later in the day.

37 dogs were transported from Mobile, and they picked up another 33 after a pitstop in Mississippi before their final destination in the northeast. According to a news release:”Since the ASPCA Animal Relocation Program launched in 2014, the ASPCA has made more than 8,200 trips, including nearly 7,000 by transport vehicle and more than 1,200 by plane, working with over 140 partner shelters and five waystations to move 200,000 animals from 18 states, including more than 150,000 dogs and nearly 50,000 cats.”